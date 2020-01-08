Want to join the Egg Ride? Because you are invited!

Do you feel like taking a messy ride in a few weeks?

You are invited to take part in the Q106.5 Egg Ride to benefit the Pine Tree Camp.

On Saturday, February 1st anyone with a snowmobile is welcome to join in the ride from Levant to Hermon.

Some celebrity riders will have eggs stuffed inside their suits!

Emily and Courtney will be riding for TV5!

Each egg represents a $50 donation from Q listeners.

Those interested should be at the Hungry Hollow '76ers Snowmobile Club in Levant that morning.

Riders can register to participate at this link: https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/PineTreeSociety/Ride-In.html

For more information: https://www.pinetreesociety.org/events/snowmobile-ride-in/