Want to get involved in a social distancing Bingo game? Here's how

People in Downtown Bangor are hosting a social distancing bingo game and you can get in on the fun, too.

Organizers say it's all about creatively connecting customers to downtown businesses.

Just head to downtownbangor.com and save a picture of the bingo card to your phone.

Then you can start playing.

Squares include purchasing gift cards, taking a stroll downtown, and placing an online order.

The game gives people a way to support businesses and have a good time doing it.

Betsy Lundy, City of Bangor Downtown Coordinator, said,

"We thought it would be fun to kind of direct people to businesses that are remaining open and all the different kinds of services they can still get downtown. It is not about buying objects that you can't live without right now. It's about supporting businesses that you don't want to have to live without in the future."

Prizes are available for participants.

The contest ends May 15th.