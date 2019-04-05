Want to be a CNA? This could be your opportunity

Beth Boutot, CNA Instructor and Janet Mitchell, Director of Nursing were special guests during our TV5 Morning News on Friday.

There is a shortage of Certified Nursing Assistant's in long term care in the Bangor area and by extension the entire state of Maine. That is somethings even lawmakers are is trying to change.

Boutot and Mitchell sat down with Joy Hollowell to answer some questions such as:

What is the biggest reason for the lack of personnel in this field?

What are the steps being taken to address this concern?

Are there education and training programs available to people who are interested and how can they access these opportunities?

What is the biggest impact this shortage is having on the medical field?

Is there a need for an injection of cash to alleviate this problem?

Are there specific state agencies that you need to partner with in order to get a fix?

