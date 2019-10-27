Waltham Turkey Shoot benefits area kids

The Waltham-Eastbrook Youth Association held their 7th annual Turkey Shoot fundraiser on Sunday.

The event is simple enough, show up, shoot well, earn a turkey.

Seven years ago, the Waltham Fire Department discontinued their annual event, which gave one local man an idea to bring the tradition back, and do some good in the community.

"We still wanted to run turkey shoots so we created this association. We needed the credibility of an association to do this as a fundraiser. Every year we do this every Sunday in October, and we raise several thousand dollars," said the association's founder Chris Kravitt.

Each participant pays $2.50 per round. With all the proceeds going to help local kids.

"That's the fun part is giving these kids money for scholarships to go to sporting camps. We've helped send kids to college. We had one girl got an internship for a top notch culinary school out in Seattle. We get our ammunition donated, we get our targets donated. We get a real good deal on the turkeys from friends and family market in Ellsworth. So basically we're running with no expense. I mean everything we make is profit," said Kravitt.

For information on next years Turkey Shoot contact Chris Kravitt at sheethmkr@AOL.com.