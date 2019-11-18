Walmart pays $80,000 to former employee who filed discrimination lawsuit

A former employee of the Walmart in Augusta will receive $80,000 from the company to settle a discrimination lawsuit.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission found Walmart violated federal law by failing to reassign the employee after she became disabled.

She could not continue as a sales associate but would have been able to work at other positions.

While these positions were open at other stores, there were no openings at the Augusta location.

Walmart's policy at the time was to search for open positions only in the location where the employee had been working, so the woman lost her job.

Walmart has since changed that policy.