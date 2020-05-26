Walking trail in Waterville closed due to vandalism, littering and illegal fires

The Kennebec Messalonskee Trail Board decided Monday afternoon to close the Leeman Island Trail to the public.

President Scott McAdoo says it was due to mistreatment and disrespect to the trail itself.

"From what I know and what has been reported to us, there has been a lot of trash left behind. There's supposed to be no fires on the island. Basically just people leaving stuff behind. In recent days we've had vandalism," said McAdoo.

A number of trail signs have been destroyed and ripped off the trees they were nailed to.

The Leeman Island trail is a popular way to get away from the busier parts of Waterville.

They've already had to turn a few people away.

McAdoo adds that a lot of people take pride in keeping the trail looking it's best.

There is hope they'll be able to walk this way, again, soon.

Waterville Police are aware of the situation but the next steps are still in the works.

"The Board hopefully in the next few weeks we're gonna get together and kind of discuss this. Probably looking at a tentative date of a mid to late June, as far as reopening this trail," said McAdoo.