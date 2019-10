The fight against Alzheimer's continues this weekend in Waterville.

The Alzheimer's Association is inviting folks to join in the Kennebec Valley Area Walk to End Alzheimer's.

It's Saturday starting at 8 in the morning at the Head of Falls and RiverWalk on Front Street.

Hundreds are expected.

Dogs on leashes are alright to bring along.

To learn more or register visit alz.org/walk