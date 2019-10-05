More than 300 attend walk to end Alzheimer's

The Maine Alzhaimer's Association held their annual Walk to End Alzheimer's Saturday morning in Waterville.

More than 300 participants signed up to walk 2.6 miles along the riverfront to raise funds against Alzheimer's disease.

So far they have raised more than $37,000 dollars.

"I lost my grandmother to Alzheimer's and it was in less than 6 months that I lost my grandmother. It's quick, and for everybody it's always different. For some people it's 6 months for some people it's 8 years. But we've got to end this today, because more and more people have it every day," said Stephanie Mathias, a volunteer for the event.

If you'd like to make a donation, you can do so at alz.org.