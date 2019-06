This week the public had the chance to see how Portland's waterfront works and to meet the Mainers who work along Commercial Street.

"Walk the working waterfront" is a self-guided annual tour hosted by the New England Ocean Cluster.

Attendees were able to meet some of the lobstermen and fishermen who work on the docks and see the waterfront economy up close.

This was the free tour's sixth year and organizers say they're looking forward to doing it again next year.