Walk and Run remembrance at the Old Town high school

A little rain didn't stop folks in Old Town from hitting the track.

The 'Dylan McInnis Walk-Run' was held on Sunday.

It's held in honor of Dylan, who passed away of congestive heart failure in 20-16.

Folks could walk or run a mile around the track, in an effort to raise money for children and young adults with developmental challenges.

The walk is hosted by the Courageous Steps Project and organizers say this is their signature event.

"It's very amazing to see the support even in this weather, but you take the positives out of it," says Conner Archer, Exec. Dir. of the Courageous Steps project. "We've taken the positive- that this 6th annual walk/run will be known for the nice rain that we had, but that won't stop us from having a great time."

For more information on the group's upcoming fundraising events, visit Courageous-steps-project.org