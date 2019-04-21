Walk MS: Brewer supports patients, raises money in fight against multiple sclerosis

Hundreds of people will be coming together Saturday, April 27th, in Brewer to help in the fight against multiple sclerosis. You can join them, too, by simply taking a walk.

An estimated 300 people are expected to raise more than $34,500 at Walk MS: Brewer at the Brewer Auditorium. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the walk starts at 10 a.m. You can choose one of two routes - a one-mile walk and a three-mile walk.

Walk MS is an opportunity for people to come together with friends, loved ones and co-workers to fundraiser, connect and advocate for people affected by MS. Each dollar raised is one step closer to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s goal – a world free of MS.

With nearly 300,000 people fundraising and volunteering nationwide each year, Walk MS has generated more than $1 billion since its inception in 1988.

Multiple sclerosis attacks the brain and spinal cord, and it is the most common neurological disease leading to disability in young adults. The National MS Society is a gathering place for people with MS, their family and loved ones, healthcare providers, volunteers, donors, fundraisers, advocates, community leaders and all those who seek a world free of MS.

To find a walk near you, to participate or to volunteer, visit www.walkMS.org, call 855-372-1331 or email fundraisingsupport@nmss.org.>