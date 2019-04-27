Walk MS: Brewer walk supports those living with the disease

The rain did not stop hundreds from gathering in Brewer Saturday to walk in the fight against Multiple Sclerosis.

20 teams and nearly 300 people packed the Brewer Auditorium Saturday for the annual Walk MS benefiting the National MS Society.

The event is an opportunity to raise awareness about Multiple Sclerosis- a disease that attacks the brain and spinal cord, and is the most common nuerological disease leading to disability in young adults.

Kristi Fowler has been battling it for a decade.

"A lot of the effects are internal and people can't see them so when they see me they say, you have Multiple sclerosis? Wow, you look really good, and I am glad I do on the outside but there are days when I don't even want to get out of bed," explained Fowler.

Fowler has been fundraising for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society for years now, helping them to get to their goal - a world free of MS.

"I have an amazing team, Kristy's Krew. They have been so supportive," said Fowler. "I have great friends who have been with me since the day I was diagnosed ten years ago, and it's a day to celebrate everybody."

Teams from all over the state attended.

Healthcare providers from Back in Motion Physical Therapy made a team and set a goal.

"We've been fundraising as a group and our company is matching so, we're pushing for $7,500 but we're hoping to still get a few more donations," said Elizabeth Adams of Back in Motion Physical Therapy.

Those participating say they were honored and could definitely feel the love and support throughout the event.

"It feels awesome just having that many people that care and want to do something, even just a little bit to give back, and to help raise awareness," said Adams.

For those living with MS, Fowler offers this advice:

"Don't let MS get you," said Fowler. "You've got this."

For more information about multiple sclerosis and the National MS Society head to: www.nationalmssociety.org