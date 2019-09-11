Walk & Talk: Learn about invasive plants

Thursday in Owls Head, you can take a walk and learn a bit about plants.

It's hosted by Georges River Land Trust and the Knox-Lincoln Soil and Water Conservation District.

Along the way, you'll be taught how to identify the most common invasive plants, and learn about how you can remove and dispose of them.

If you're interested, you should meet at the Ash Point Preserve parking lot on Ash Point Drive at 10 am.

It's free.

Organizers suggest you wear sturdy footwear for the 1 mile roundtrip walk.