Bangor walk raises awareness about domestic violence

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and one nonprofit is doing what they can to put a stop to the violence.

Partners for Peace is hosting their End Domestic Violence Days in various cities and towns this month.

On Saturday, they held a walk in downtown Bangor to take a stand against domestic violence.

Organizers say events like this are a great way for them to show support for those who have been affected by domestic violence, and to remember those who have lost their lives.

"Anytime our community comes together like this, it shows that we are here to stand together and support survivors and for people who perpetrate domestic violence, we are here to say that is not going to be tolerated here in our community,” explained Casey Faulkingham of Partners for Peace. “We really want to build a peaceful community, and that's what we're all here for today."

There will be another walk in Lincoln later this month.

For more information on their events and how to register for them visit: https://www.partnersforpeaceme.org/.