Walgreens to pay $7.5M in settlement over phony pharmacist

Walgreens will pay $7.5 million to settle with California authorities after an employee was charged with impersonating a pharmacist and illegally filling more than 745,000 prescriptions.

Kim Thien Le has pleaded not guilty to felony impersonation charges.

Prosecutors say she used the license numbers of registered pharmacists in order to dispense prescriptions at Walgreens stores in the San Francisco Bay Area. They allegedly included prescriptions for fentanyl, morphine and codeine.

The district attorneys in both counties filed a consumer protection action against Walgreens.

The company says it has re-verified the licenses of all its pharmacists nationwide.

