Waldoboro woman accused of selling oxycodone with her mother enters plea

A Waldoboro woman accused of selling oxycodone with her mother has pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

The Lincoln County News reports 54-year-old Kimberly Reynolds cut a deal with prosecutors.

She pleaded guilty last week to furnishing oxycodone and agreed to forfeit $10,000 in cash and a handgun.

In exchange more serious drug trafficking charges were dropped.

Reynolds and her mother, 71-year-old Carol Day of Jefferson, were arrested in October of 2017.

Drug agents say the two worked out of Day's home and sold hundreds of oxycodone pills in Knox and Lincoln counties on a weekly basis.

Day pleaded guilty in January to drug trafficking and turned over $2,000 in cash and three guns.