Waldo County will house inmates in Somerset County Jail come July

Waldo County has found a new way to house its inmates and save money.

The sheriff and the jail administrator gave us some insight as to where they'll reinvest it.

Waldo County can only hold inmates for 72 hours at its facility. Then, they're transported to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.

Starting in July, inmates will move to Somerset County Jail. Jail Administrator, Raymond Porter, said, "Belfast where it's located here in relation to Two Bridges versus Somerset County, most of Waldo County, northern Waldo County, is actually closer to Somerset."

The decision comes after Waldo Count Officials decided not to renew their contract with Two Bridges Regional Jail.

Waldo County Sheriff, Jeff Trafton, said, "This first year of this new contract will save us $170,000 for the taxpayers of Waldo County."

We're told they've paid around one million dollars a year to house up to 45 inmates at Two Bridges Regional Jail.

Waldo County has worked to reduce its jail population. Trafton added, "I feel like this low average daily population that we're experiencing is because of the work we've been doing, the programming, the change in philosophy. We don't want to just lock them up and throw away the key."

Trafton said they'll reinvest some of the money into programs and the Maine Coast Regional Re-Entry Center.

"It's beneficial to us to be able to focus those resources on reducing recidivism and programming," said Trafton. He added, "we can get these folks ready to go back into society as productive members of society."

Porter said, "Having this new contract and those savings are allowing us to reinvest it into the good work that we are doing."