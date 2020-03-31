Waldo County releases 8 inmates to home confinement settings in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Waldo County is among the other county corrections departments that have released inmates as a way to allow for adequate social distancing as agencies work to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

According to the Village Soup, eight inmates were released last week.

Four of those were from the Maine Coastal Regional Reentry Center and four were Waldo County inmates who were being held at the Somerset County Jail.

All were released under home confinement conditions.

County officials say that under normal conditions, the Reentry Center would not release inmates through this program, but due to the health concerns of the inmates, it became necessary.

They say that as of now, no one in the facility has tested positive for the virus.

