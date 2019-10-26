Waldo County Triad hosts "Shred-it" event for National Drug Take-back Day

Saturday is National Drug Take-back Day, and the Waldo County Triad did their part with a special "shred-it" event.

Hosted at the Waldo County Sheriff Department, the event gave people a chance to drop off their prescription drugs for proper disposal and shred documents that may be too sensitive to leave in the trash.

For the first time, they were also accepting vaping devices and cartridges.

"And I think it helps feel, not having this stuff in their homes, it helps them feel safer and secure," says Jeff Trafton, the Waldo County sheriff. "And that's Triad's mission, to help senior citizens feel safe and secure in their homes and stay in their homes much longer.”

The event was free and open for everyone and had complimentary cider and donuts for anyone that came by.

