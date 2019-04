The Waldo County Search and Rescue team is hosting The Great State of Maine Charity Bed Race in Belfast on Saturday May 11th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Teams race their bed to win the purse – all for each team's favorite charity!

Awards will be given out for Best Themed Bed, Most Money Raised, Fastest Bed.

The winner will receive a $500 purse.

For more information call 207-314-9613, visit thegreatstateofmainecharitybedrace.com or email: Hauprich13@gmail.com.