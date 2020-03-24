Waldo County General Hospital nurse tests positive for COVID-19

Hospital officials at Waldo County General Hospital say one of their nurses has tested positive for COVID-19.

They say the nurse is self-isolated at home and all patients who came in contact with the nurse have been notified.

They say they are following U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines with respect to tracing her contacts within the hospital.

"Waldo County General Hospital is committed to the health and wellbeing of our team members and those who rely on us for care," says Mark Fourre, MD, president of Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General Hospital. "We have spoken with our colleagues who work with this team member and are actively tracing patient and care team member interactions per CDC guidelines. We continue to take a high level of precaution, guided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to protect our workforce and our patients."

He says as the numbers of cases grow in the state they anticipate more COVID-19 cases in the community will follow.

"Our top priorities will continue to be the wellbeing of every care team member and the health of our communities," he says.

For more information about MaineHealth's response to the COVID-19 outbreak go to: www.mainehealth.org/healthy-communities/coronavirus