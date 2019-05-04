'Wake the Silence' 5K raises awareness about suicide

On average, one person in Maine dies from suicide every 39 hours.

On Saturday dozens of people showed up at Piscataquis Regional YMCA in Dover-Foxcroft to raise awareness about suicide and bullying.

We were there as the runners took off in the annual "Wake the Silence 5K."

"This is to raise awareness about suicide and what a problem it is but, also to honor those we've lost to suicide," explained Cherly Morin of the J.D. Foundation.

Victor and Cheryl Morin have been helping those who have lost loved ones to suicide for years now.

They too, know the pain and sadness that brings.

That's why they started the J.D. Foundation, a non-profit working to educate those in Maine about anti-bullying and suicide prevention.

On Saturday, dozens took off running and walking in the annual "Wake the Silence 5K."

The goal of the event is to not only education but to reach out to those who have lost a loved one to suicide.

"I just had a little 10-year old girl come up to me and talk to me. She just lost her uncle less than 2 months ago and she was able to talk to me about how that felt and that's what this is all about. We're magnets to one another because we understand and we want to help other people," said Morin.

"I just think that they should go home with an understanding of how difficult it is to lost somebody to suicide and how important their support is to somebody who has lost someone to suicide," said Victor Morin, co-founder of the J.D. Foundation.

Cheryl says it's up to everyone to speak up and spread hope...

"Look around and know what people's faces look like, and if they're different or sad, ask what's going on," said Morin. "Start a conversation and show you care."

For more information on the J.D. Foundation visit: https://www.thejdfoundation.org/.