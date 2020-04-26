Wahl's Dairy Port in Bucksport open for season

Wahl's Dairy Port in Bucksport officially reopened Saturday.

The ice cream shop has been a staple of the area for years, and they've even got a few new items on the menu this year.

Of course, with covid-19 making service difficult, the shop has had to implement new rules and practices for social distancing, such as face guards, traffic cones for lines, and closing an hour earlier each day.

Management knows that things are tough, but that the community will come out stronger by sticking together and supporting one another.

"I think patience and endurance are two qualities that you have to have. You need to, we'll get through this. It's going to be hard, but what doesn't kill you makes you stronger."

Some of the new items include several types of coffee and a dish named in honor of former owner Larry Wahl.