Wabanaki Health and Wellness awarded funds to combat mental illness and substance use disorder amid coronavirus pandemic

Some of Maine's tribal communities are getting help to combat mental illness and substance use disorder during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wabanaki Health and Wellness was awarded $500,000 to help with mental health and substance use treatment services.

These tribes will benefit from the funds - Aroostook Band of Micmac; Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians; Passamaquoddy, Pleasant Point; Passamaquoddy, Indian Township; and Penobscot Nation.

Some of the money will also be used for intervention services and other kinds of recovery support for children and adults during this pandemic.