WWII veteran reunited with cane found in coffeeshop

Wednesday night, we told you about the staff at the Clinton Tim Horton's trying to find the owner of a special cane.

We're happy to report the cane has been returned to its rightful owner.

We were there when World War II Army veteran Roy Starbird of Clinton was reunited with his walking stick.

His daughter Kathy Warburg tells us she saw the story on TV5 and called her dad.

The 94-year-old says he checked to see if his walking stick was missing, and when he couldn't find it, he called Tim Horton's.

"Thank you very much for taking care of this," said Warburg. "I'm thankful because he's a treasure. Anybody else they have just looked at that cane and said well nobody's picked it up in six months it's nothing to us let's just either give it away or throw it in the trash. I thought that was really very nice of them."

"I almost cried today when he called and he was talking about the stickers and stuff so I was really excited about getting it back to him I mean obviously he worked hard for it," said Sarah Vanadestine, the assistant manager at the coffeeshop.

Vanadestine contacted us and shared the story on Facebook after it hadn't been claimed since last year.