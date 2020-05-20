WWII veteran gets 100th birthday parade in Machias

If you can’t have a birthday party, why not have a birthday parade?

Eldridge "Prid" Dowling is a resident of the Maine Veterans Home in Machias and turned one hundred years old on Tuesday.

Since outside visitors aren’t allowed inside the Maine Veterans Home at this time, his family threw him a parade Tuesday in lieu of a party.

Dozens of family and friends turned out to ride past the veterans home to wish “Prid” a happy 100th birthday!

Sherri Tracey & Ava Dowling said, "It’s been wonderful and I’m so glad the Veterans Home put this all together for him. We were planning a party on this day, but they really pulled this together and it’s amazing.”

Four generations of the family were in attendance at the birthday parade, including “Prid’s” 95-year-old sister Amy.