WWII veteran surprised with drive by birthday parade

A special birthday celebration in Newport on Wednesday for a World War II veteran.

Reggie Knowles turned 94 on Wednesday.

He had no idea about what kind of birthday plans his family had in store for him. The surprised him with a drive-by parade.

Reggie says the secret to living to this age is luck!

We asked him how he felt about his surprise.

"Made me cry. I have a lot of friends. I knew about everyone who drove by. So thank you a lot. All of them. They are good family."

Reggie's family says they can't thank everyone enough for coming out and making his 94th birthday special.