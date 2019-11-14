WWII Veteran granted wish to fly once more

"I just like to fly."

A staff member at Maine Veteran Homes overheard 93-year-old WWII veteran Earl Boyd talking about how he wished he could fly again.

Administrator Greg Urban says Earl is a great guy. "Earl had mentioned to somebody in passing he'd like to fly one more time because that was a big hobby of his. We found a pilot and a plane that would accommodate Earl."

"I'm kind of enthused over it." said Boyd a few hours before his flight.

Members of the Patriot Riders and Air National Guard gathered at Bangor International Airport to see him off.

Earl was deployed as a medic to Japan soon after World War II ended.

"I was one of the first to land in Japan after the war."

"He has a photo album he loves to show everyone."

"Quite a bit in this book. That's me."

After his military career ended, he took up flying as a hobby.

"After I got out of the service, I flew a lot of small jobs around northern Maine."

Earl watched the gauges in the cockpit as often as he enjoyed the view.

"I've always been interested in airplanes."

"What a ride!"