WWII Veteran celebrates 100th birthday on Veterans Day

A veteran from Freedom is celebrating his 100th birthday on this Veterans Day.

Roy Ward served in the Navy during World War II.

He's a very humble man who won't say much about himself.

But the number of people who showed up to celebrate him, including representatives from several different political offices, says a lot about what he means to others.

We asked Ward what's the secret to making it to 100-years-old.

He says, "Longevity you mean? Well, I never drank or chased the women. I guess that helps. You know I'm lying don't you?"

Ward was presented with a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol in honor of his 100th birthday.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, there are only about 389,000 World War II veterans still living in the U.S. out of the 16 million Americans who served.