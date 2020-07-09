WIC introducing electronic cards

The Maine Women, Infants, and Children Nutrition Program, also known as WIC, is transitioning from food vouchers to an electronic benefit transfer card.

The “e-WIC” card replaces the paper-based food vouchers, and can be used to purchase approved foods at authorized stores statewide.

Officials say the cards will bring many benefits to Participants and authorized vendors.

That Includes smoother transactions at the register, automatic electronic payments to the vendors, and less stigma for WIC participants.

“The WIC program is kind of different because getting the food from us, you also get the nutrition education, which is so important," said Ginger Roberts-Scott, WIC Nutrition Program Director. "So, whatever is going on in your life, the nutritionist tailors the education to that person’s individual life.”

Penobscot and Piscataquis Counties started using the new electronic system last month.

All other Maine counties will be using the system by August 31st.

For more on the eWIC program, go to maine.gov/wic.