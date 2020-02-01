WHO says prepare for local outbreaks; China slams US control

China’s death toll from a new virus has risen to 259 and a World Health Organization official says other governments need to prepare for “domestic outbreak control” if the disease spreads.

Beijing criticized Washington’s order barring entry to most foreigners who visited China in the past two weeks.

Australia announced similar measures.

Meanwhile, South Korea and India flew hundreds of their citizens out of Wuhan, the city at the center of an area where some 50 million people are barred from leaving in a sweeping anti-virus effort.

The number of confirmed cases in China rose to 11,791, surpassing the number in the 2002-03 outbreak of SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome.

Japan, Vietnam and Australia have reported one more case each.

