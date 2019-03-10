WEX opens new headquarters in Portland

One of Maine’s most prominent global companies is celebrating a new space in Portland.

WEX held a ribbon-cutting to mark the opening of its new global headquarters on Hancock Street.

The four-story building will house the corporate office and an innovation center for the financial tech service provider.

Those at the event say the building is proof hard work can put Maine on the map.

President of WEX, Melisa Smith said, “Every time we've moved into a new headquarters, it gives you a visual representation of where we are in our life cycle. And this building today is so true for that.

Senator Susan Collins said, “You send a very powerful message around the world about what the people of the great state of Maine can accomplish.”

The company is also looking to hire over a hundred new employees.

