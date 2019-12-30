WATCH: Thirsty koala climbs bike, drinks from cyclist’s water bottle

As wildfires continue to scorch parts of Australia and threaten the koala population, one thirsty koala got some TLC from a group of cyclists.

A koala climbed a cyclist's bike, and she gave it water from her bottle amid an Australian heatwave. (Instagram/@bikebug2019/CNN)

Anna Heusler was riding her bike Thursday with the group she spotted the koala sitting in the middle of the road.

She stopped, and the koala climbed on her bike. She offered it water, and it drank her bottle dry.

“Has anyone got any more? He’s so thirsty!” she says in the video.

South Australia continues to deal with extremely high temperatures.

A heatwave raised temperatures to 107 degrees Friday afternoon.

Officials say up to 30% of koalas may have been killed in Australia's bushfires.

According to the Australia Zoo, there were only about 40,000 to 100,000 koalas remaining after the "uncontrolled habitat destruction."

The animals are now considered endangered.

