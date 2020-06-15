WATCH: Local pilots flyover Belfast Area Regional High School graduation ceremony

High schools and the communities they're in are coming up with creative graduation ceremonies.

We told you last month about Belfast Area Regional High School's plan at their airport.

Well, it was a high-flying success.

Over the weekend local pilots took to the sky for a flyover for students.

The seniors and their families parked below.

The pilots could hear the students honking as they flew over.

Manager of Knox County Regional Airport Jeremy Shaw spoke with us while they got the details of graduation worked out.

He told us being able to do this for the graduates was worth it especially with all they've been through.