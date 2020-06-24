WATCH: Lawmakers are surprised by a bat during Zoom meeting

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) Many of us have worried about our kids or our pets interrupting our online meetings.
Well, how about a bat?
There was quite a surprise at the start of a legislative meeting at the statehouse in Augusta Wednesday morning.
Just seconds into the Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety meeting there was an uninvited guest.
A bat gave some of them quite a startle.
This could be seen on the Maine Legislature's YouTube channel.
Some people left the room, others attempted to fox the problem.
One opening a window and another seen carrying a bin to catch it, others simply sat and continued working.
The bat was eventually captured allowing for the meeting to continue.