WATCH LIVE: Caribou native Jessica Meir takes part in all-female spacewalk

Caribou native Jessica Meir is poised to make history Friday morning as part of NASA's first all-female spacewalk.

The spacewalk was scheduled to happen Wednesday, but it was delayed.

The Expedition 61 crew adjusted its schedule to accommodate the new spacewalk plans at the International Space Station.

Meir and fellow astronaut Christina Koch will replace a power controller at the space station that failed over the weekend.

NASA says the repair job and spacewalk should take more than five hours.

The duo will set their suits to battery power on Friday at 7:50 a.m. when the spacewalk officially starts.

It will be shown on NASA TV beginning at 6:30 a.m.

We have a link you can click on to the right of your screen that takes you directly to the live feed of the spacewalk.