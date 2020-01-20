WATCH: Big cats play in the snow in Mount Vernon

It turns out cats love the snow as much as many Mainers do.

Big cats, that is.

We went to see lions and tigers playing in the white stuff in Mount Vernon.

Julie Minor is one of the owners of Dew Haven Maine Zoo & Rescue, said, "We live right here in the middle of all of this. We are here 24/7, 365 days a year."

No wonder these lions and tigers love this family so much. And not just these big cats all of the animals big and small here at Dew Haven Maine Zoo and Rescue in Mount Vernon.

"How do you gain this trust?"

Hannah Farrington, daughter of Owners Bob and Julie Minor explained. said, "Working with the all the time, make sure their needs are met, that they're clean, that they're fed that you hang out with them. Not being mean to them at all. Just treating them with respect all the time."

Respect that owner Bob Minor felt from animals when he was recovering from several serious strokes from his time serving in Vietnam.

Julie Minor said, "He was only on an acre and then him and I started this together ourselves which is on 27 acres and the kids have joined us so we have a ton of help which is fabulous."

Over the last 40 years, the animal haven has grown and become home to so many different types of animals.

"They all have different stories," added Julie.

All of them seem to be very happy here especially when it snows.

"They love the snow and all of the cats that we have now at the facility can adapt to the cold. As long as you start them as juveniles," said Julie.

They have heated enclosures but the thick coats on the big cats enable them to take full advantage of the wintertime fun.

"You can take so much off and they still have a wool coat. They love the cold and snow and the ice," Owner of Dew Haven Maine Zoo & Rescue, Bob Minor said.

Bob and Julie's daughters and their families also help run Dew Haven.

"It was an amazing experience growing up here. My kids are growing up here now. I wouldn't have it any other way," Heidi Perez, daughter of Owners Bob and Julie Minor explained.

They offer an internship program here that is a truly hands-on experience.

"Life-changing experience."

They get young people from all over the country that come to Dew Haven to see if they have what it takes to have a career working with animals.

"if you ask any of our interns, from day one, to the day that they leave at the end of the summer, how much knowledge and experience they gain and what a different view they have about taking care of animals they're always just struck by the amount of work that goes into it."

The non-profit is always accepting donations, help from volunteers and doing outreach with people of all ages including disabled veterans.

"We're not rich. We don't plan on ever being rich. Everything we get goes right back into caring for these animals. So we want to continue to do that," added Julie Minor.