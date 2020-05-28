WATCH: Bear follows boy through mountains of Italy

(CNN) – A 12-year-old boy in Italy stayed calm and slowly walked away when a bear started following him.

A 12-year-old boy in Italy calmly moves away as a bear follows him. (Source: LORIS CALLIARI, CNN)

The family said Alessandro was walking near them when he told his dad to start recording.

The video shows the curious bear trailing the boy before eventually running off.

The family said their son had been learning how to behave around bears just in case he ever encountered one.

Alessandro said he made sure not to look the bear directly in the eyes.

In the end, the family said it struck gold by capturing the moment on video.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.