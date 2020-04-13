WABI will show 2000 Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race 20-year “flashback” airing Saturday, April 18

WABI TV5, Bangor, will air an archived recording of the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race in the time period originally designated for live coverage of this year’s canceled event.

“While we can’t make up for the loss of this year’s race entirely, we thought our viewers might enjoy a look at one of the past events.” said WABI Creative Services Director, Steve Hiltz.

Hiltz said that they had a few years to choose from, but opted for the 2000 race as it was a “nice round number” and because “it really looked good on transfer from videotape,” despite its age.

While Hiltz and other station personnel have had to look at the show and quality check it before it runs, most of the WABI staff has not seen it since it was first shown live, including WABI General Manager, Kim Lee.

“I’m excited to watch it as it airs,” Lee said. “Like so many in the community, I’ve always looked forward to the Kenduskeag race each year.” She hopes that viewers will find a reason to smile and that they will get some relief from cabin fever as they enjoy the classic telecast.

“It’s been a troubling and stressful time for all of us,” Lee observed. “Being able to watch the fun of the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race is a way to escape that stress. We’re so happy to be able to share this special program with our viewers.”

TV5 News anchor-reporters Brian Sullivan and Brittany McHatten will host the broadcast in newly-produced elements, but the featured past commentators are Tim Throckmorton with co-host Fred Ludwig – a paddler from Houlton. Other past TV5 personalities are also featured, and of course some familiar race participants will be seen, as well.

The 2000 Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race airs Saturday, April 18th, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on WABI TV5, with live streaming at wabi.tv.