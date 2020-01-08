WABI expands weekend morning newscasts

WABI-TV5 has announced the expansion of its weekend morning newscasts to two hours each, beginning Saturday and Sunday, February 1st and 2nd.

Saturday Morning Maine will begin live at 6:00 AM and air until 8:00 AM.

Sunday Morning Maine will air live from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM.

News Director Jon Small explained the expansion was a result of increased viewer demand.

"This is something that we've been looking at for some time," Small said. "It's a natural progression of our commitment to provide the local news that our viewers want."

Scheduled to lead in to national news programming from CBS, the current one hour telecasts debuted in January 2018 at 7:00 AM on Saturday and 8:00 AM on Sunday.

While the response was positive, there has been one recurring request from the station's loyal news viewers: "Start earlier . . . and give us more!"

"There's an obvious appetite for local news," said TV5 General Manager Kim Lee. "Our viewers have told us time and again that they want more local news and information and every time we've responded, they've shown their support. We are happy to answer the call again."

Alyssa Thurlow will continue to anchor the expanded newscasts, with weather forecasts from WABI TV5 Meteorologist Ryan Munn and sports updates from the TV5 Sports team, Eric Gullickson and Bryan Sidelinger.