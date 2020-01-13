WABI sits down with Gov. Mills to talk first year in office, her goals for this year

It's been a little over a year since Gov. Janet Mills was inaugurated. We sat down with her Monday to talk about her first year on the job and what lies ahead.

___________

It's been an eventful first year in office for Gov. Mills.

"We've accomplished a lot of things -- from gun safety issues to workers comp reform to paid leave, healthcare, education measures, but we've done it in a way that's brought everybody to the table," said Mills. "And that's what I want people to see."

She says she's proud she expanded Medicaid, worked on climate change issues, and took steps towards fighting the opioid epidemic.

"It's an epidemic that took many years to grow and it will take many years to address, but I believe we're saving lives, and that's important to me too," said Mills.

As we get into this new year, Mills says that her biggest goal legislatively in 2020 is health care.

"We just announced a bill recently that I believe will begin to address the problems of health insurance affordability for small businesses," said Mills.

She also wants to focus on expanding Maine's workforce and getting more people degrees or certificates.

And on her controversial decision to veto the sports gambling legalization bill, she says she doesn't feel a majority of Mainers are ready for it.

"It's not a moralistic point of view, it's simply what is the message we're trying to send," said Mills.

"For the general population, I think it's a risky venture. And I don't think that the state should be banking on revenues from encouraging more people to engage in a financially risky venture."

Gov. Mills says that her favorite part of the job is working with her staff and her cabinet, who she says help her make decisions every day.