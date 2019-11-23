WABI meets the winners of fire truck giveaway

Congratulations are in order for one fire department from Somerset County.

They're now proud owners of a new free fire truck.

The Jackman-Moose River Fire Department entered into a contest put on by Economy Motors in Hermon.

The dealership found the truck at an auction and decided to give it away.

They asked the public to weigh in on which department they think needed it most.

The department was selected after submitting a letter detailing why they should win.

We caught up with them Saturday morning as they made the trip down to go over the truck.

We're told this new truck has better capabilities and will help the department cover the more than 750 square miles in their area.

"I think it's going to relieve a lot of the burden of being a small fire department. They told us one of the trucks they are replacing is about 40 years old. It's just getting to the point of no repair, “said Nick Searles, Sales Manager of Economy Motors.

"See it is great. Winning it is great,” said Bill Jarvis, Chief of the Jackman-Moose River Fire Department. “It's time key because of the three engines we have and none of them are really new. We're in a very isolated area. Closest mutual aid is a minimum of 45 minutes to arrive to help so, this truck is fantastic.

The fire department was not able to drive the truck home as it still needs to be serviced.

We're told it should make its way to Jackman in the next couple of weeks.

