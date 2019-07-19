WABI archive footage: reaction to the moon landing

50 years ago this weekend, humans walked on the moon for the first time.

The world was captivated as Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin took those famous steps.

The TV5 building was filled with people watching it all unfold on live television.

As the astronauts left the moon, then WABI news director Ralph Lowe went around the station to get reactions.

You may recognize a face or two.

Engine firing. They're on the way

Man has successfully taken off after landing on the moon. What is your reaction?

It's just so unbelievable to actually see a man walking around up there on the moon. To think he's a human like we are and he's up there so far away, it's wonderful.

What has it meant in your life to have a man walk around on the moon?

It's very unbelievable and very good for us to see and hear them talking and telling us different things about the moon.

What do you think will be happening next in this space program?

I really don't know, Ralph. I suppose we're going to be going back up there. Who knows? It's infinity.

Ron, what value do you think this all has?

Well, like Armstrong said, it was a small step for man but a big step for mankind. I feel if we can put a man on the moon, we can do just about anything on Earth we want. I hope we can straighten out some of the problems we have here on Earth now.

These have been fantastic days Mr. Gonyar. What is your reaction?

Well Ralph the thing that impressed me the most is the ease in which these men have been operating and the tremendous technological machinery that we have. The full impact of this has not struck me yet. They make it look so easy. I think as Ron says we can do almost anything that we want to do.

George, you've covered all kinds of shots. What do you think of this one?

I'd like to hit a golf ball up there. It would never stop going. I'm impressed by the kids. We grew up on Buck Rogers and the comic books. These kids are seeing it on live tv. Imagine what's going on in their minds today. Something great. A new world."

George Hale never got to hit that golf ball on the moon, but astronaut Alan Shepard did during Apollo 14.

