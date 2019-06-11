WABI and The CW to begin daily airing of the national anthem

The national anthem will soon be aired daily on our station.

WABI will join our sister stations in 93 television markets across the country airing a video presentation of the “The Star-Spangled Banner” featuring inspiring images from across the United States.

Beginning Thursday, June 13th, WABI-TV will open the day with the national anthem weekdays at 4:58 AM.

WABI-DT2, our CW station, will air the video weekdays following our 7:00 AM newscast of TV5 Morning News.

Reina Özbay, a nine year-old South Florida girl sings the anthem. A gifted film and theater actress, she made her professional stage debut at the age of seven at South Florida's Stage Door Theatre.

Gray Media Group’s Executive Chairman and CEO, Hilton Howell, announced the national anthem initiative last week at the broadcast company’s annual meeting of news directors.

