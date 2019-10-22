Voters will decide on $6 million bond to renovate Bangor City Hall

Work is being done to the exterior of Bangor City Hall.

City officials want to fix-up the inside but residents will have the final say on that.

"We actually moved into this building 50 years ago this month."

Bangor City Hall moved to 73 Harlow Street in 1969.

"Construction began on this building after the Great Fire of 1911. It was originally constructed as a post office and federal court building and it opened at 1915."

A lot has gone on here at city hall but Financial Director Deb Cyr says not much has changed until now.

"The granite actually came from Mount Waldo in 1915. The walls are 21 inches thick. They are granite blocks backed by a layer of bricks."

Cyr says the building is on the national registry of historic buildings and they were able to get a grant to help with work being done to the windows..

"102 windows and we believe original."

and the entrance and the stairs.

"What's happened over time is concrete has broken up and the water is seeping through and causing safety issues."

The work to the outside of the building is expected to be completed in a few months but city officials want to do a renovation on the inside. But, voters will have to approve a six-million dollar bond.

"They put about into $380,000 into the building when we moved in back in 1969 and virtually nothing has been invested in the interior since then. What we'd like to be able to do is to look at consolidating the first floor to be a one-stop-shop."

She says it would allow them to become compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and make fixes like improving the elevator.

"Because the building was not ADA compliant when those rules came in, you are in essence grandfather ordered. But once you start making a certain level of investment, you are required to come into the full compliance. Clearly, the city has it made that kind of investment in this facility and 50 years, so we've been allowed to remain out of compliance. Doesn't make it right and what we would like to do is to rectify that, both for our customers and our employees.

Cyr says if voters approve the bond they will have extensive public comment hearings to figure out exactly what needs to be done which could mean they might not use all of the money approved.

"We believe we know it will help to serve them but we also need to talk to them."