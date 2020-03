There was an early rush to the polls in Stockton Springs where residents are determining the fate of the former elementary school.

The building has been vacant since 2017. Mold was discovered there the following year.

Now it's up to voters to decide what to do with the building and the 9.5 acres it sits on.

Stockton Springs acquired the elementary school in 2019 from RSU 20 for a total cost of $0.