Voters could sign petitions that aim to reverse decisions by lawmakers this session

Voters may soon be asked to sign petitions that aim to reverse some decisions made by lawmakers this year.

The Secretary of State's Office is preparing more than a dozen people's petitions to undo laws made this past session.

some of those petitions filed by the Christian Civic League focus on the death with dignity bill and abortion.

Another would reverse the decision for Maine to have primaries on super Tuesday in march instead of June.

Mike McClellan, Christian Civic League of Maine, said "We're full speed ahead I think for five seconds that threw us a little bit and then we realized we're just going for it I appreciate and we appreciate the secretary of state's office has publicly acknowledged that a mistake was made. Bad information was given."

We're told the groups will need more than 63,000 valid signatures on each petition by September 18th.

