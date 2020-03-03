Voter turnout "higher" than expected around Maine, Sec. of State says

On Super Tuesday polls were packed around the state

Maine's Secretary of State hit poll locations from Arundel to Bangor.

Matt Dunlap says voter turnout was higher this year than expected.

Turnout was expected to be around 15 percent.

He says they predicted this number based on absentee ballot requests.

“We've never done a March primary in the presidential cycle before. We really didn't know what we were getting into. We produced about 60 percent of turnout for ballot production. Nothing we've seen has predicted turnout like this,” Secretary of State Matt Dunlap said.

This was Maine’s first presidential primary in 20 years.