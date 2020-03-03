Voter turnout 'heavier than expected,' according to Secretary of State Dunlap

Maine's top election official said turnout in Maine's primary election is heavier than expected.

Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap said he'd projected turnout of 15 percent Tuesday. But he said that it appears that turnout will surpass that projection. Maine is holding its first presidential primary in 20 years after using caucuses for the previous four election cycles.

There are a dozen candidates on the Democratic ballot but half of them have dropped out.

On the GOP ballot, the only candidate is Republican President Donald Trump.

Also on the statewide ballot is a referendum question on whether to reject a state law eliminating philosophical and religious exemptions for childhood vaccines.

Find your polling place here: https://www1.maine.gov/portal/government/edemocracy/voter_lookup.php