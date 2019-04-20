'Plastic Bag Ban' voter eligibility hearings slated for Waterville

Hearings will be held in Waterville next month on the eligibility of certain voters.

Last November, Waterville residents voted to ban the use of plastic bags in large stores.

Some questioned the eligibility of 75 people, most who are Colby students, who voted for the ban.

Many of those voters will go before a board of appeals on May 1st and 3rd to defend their right to vote.

The hearings will be at the Chace Community Forum at Colby College.

There will be a preliminary hearing on April 26th to go over the ground rules.

A decision on their eligibility is expected by May 8th.